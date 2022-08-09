Child Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Being Struck By Cadillac In Prince Frederick

A young girl was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Maryland after being struck by a Cadillac driver in Calvert County.

Prince Frederick resident Shelly Hug, 39, was driving a 2009 Cadillac in her hometown when she made a left turn from Oakland Hall Road onto Turnberry Way shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, striking a pedestrian, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was initially transported to Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Once she was stabilized, officials said that she was transferred to Children’s Hospital where she remains in serious condition as of Thursday, Sept. 8.

Hug was uninjured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it has been asked to contact Calvert County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Phelps by calling (410) 535-2800 or emailing Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.

