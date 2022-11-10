Barn Owl Killed In Blaze At Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center In Prince Frederick

An electrical fire that sparked at the Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center in Maryland and took the life of “Buddy” the barn owl remains under investigation.

Members of the Prince Frederick Fire Department and area agencies responded at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, where there were reports of a fire that broke out at the National Natural Landmark.

Upon arrival, first responders found a fire in the basement storage area, while crews were able to extinguish the flames, conduct an overhaul, and removed as much smoke and debris as possible.

In a new update, members of the Nature Center said that “thanks to the swift response from volunteer fire departments, the fire was contained to the basement storage room.”

The initial investigation determined that all contents in the storage room were a complete loss, including nature program equipment, materials, and supplies that were destroyed.

Other areas of the basement and animal care room also suffered water and smoke damage, while upstairs offices, classrooms, and an exhibit room also sustained varying degrees of damage.

Officials noted that because the fire began after hours, there were no staff or volunteers in the building at the time, though a beloved barn owl, “Buddy” did not survive.

“The loss of Buddy is particularly distressing to our staff and volunteers, who are deeply dedicated to providing the best available care to our ambassador animals,” they said, noting that the rest of the animals were unharmed and moved to safe, suitable locations and are being monitored by area veterinarians.

“At this time, all Battle Creek Cypress Swamp trails and nature center are closed until further notice, as staff continues to assess impacts and determine the best plan for moving forward,” officials said. “We ask for your patience as we work to recover. Future updates will be provided as available through social media and our website.”

Situated on Grays Road in Prince Frederick, the grounds and nature center structure have live animal exhibits such as "a red-tailed hawk and a rare albino snapping turtle." Officials add, "Exhibits offer an interactive look at local wildlife and cultural history of the area,” according to the agency’s website.

It was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1965.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the fire. More information is expected to be released at a later date.

