Pick-Up Truck Barrels Through Huntingtown Telephone Pole, Restaurant Front

Minor injuries were reported after the driver of a pick-up truck barreled through a telephone pole and into a Maryland business overnight, officials said.

First responders were dispatched at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 to the Surrey Inn on Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown where there was a report of a truck versus building crash.

The initial investigation determined that the driver of the white Chevy Silverado lost control for an undisclosed reason, and struck a telephone pole in the area before coming to a crashing halt against the building.

It is reportedly the second time a truck has recently run into the building.

One person was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

