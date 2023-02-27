MD Family Asks For Accountability After Family Dog Run Over Twice By Delivery Truck Driver

A Calvert County family is asking for justice after their dog was tragically run over twice by an Amazon delivery driver, according to the organizers of a new fundraiser seeking a cool million dollars.

The incident was captured on the family's home security camera, which showed the delivery driver backing out of the driveway and running over the dog on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 21, as stated in the family's GoFundMe.

The dog, affectionately known as "Starr", then reportedly yelped loudly in pain before the driver continues on, running over the family pet again, ultimately killing her.

The anonymous family started a GoFundMe after the incident and is asking for justice for Starr by demanding delivery companies install better safety practices such as the mandatory addition of backup cameras.

"There needs to be better safety measures and protocols to ensure safe deliveries", states Starr's owner. "All delivery vehicles need to be equipped with forward and rear cameras, obstacle sensors, and drivers must take ongoing mandatory safety courses."

The owner is hoping to file a lawsuit against Amazon to help protect future animals and children who may find themself in a dangerous position during deliveries.

Starr's family is hopeful that their story will help keep drivers and corporations accountable and prevent other tragedies from happening.

"With the increasing amount of online shopping and subsequent deliveries, this change is needed more than ever", concluded Starr's family.

To access the GoFundMe for Starr, click here.

