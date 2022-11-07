Maryland Man Admits To Premeditated Murder Of Woman In Calvert County

A Maryland man is facing life in prison after admitting to killing a woman in cold blood over a financial dispute in January, the state’s attorney’s office announced.

Lusby resident Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 34, pleaded guilty on Monday, July 11, to first-degree premeditated murder in Calvert County Circuit Court for his role in the death of Selena Noel Persinger.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey said that on Friday, Jan. 28, officers responded to Persinger’s Lusby home, where there was a reported domestic incident involving the homeowner.

Upon arrival, prosecutors said that Persinger’s body was found lying on the kitchen floor after she was strangled to death. Her truck was also missing after the body was located.

Surveillance cameras from the area captured Ridgely leaving Persinger's home and driving away in the stolen truck, according to Harvey. He later crashed the truck in Charles County and was apprehended without further incident.

Once in custody, Harvey said that Ridgely readily admitted to killing Persinger after an argument over money.

When he is sentenced in November, Ridgely will face life in prison on the first-degree murder charge. Harvey noted that by law, Ridgely will not be eligible for parole consideration until he has served at least 20 years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, Ridgely also forfeited his right of appeal, his right to request a modification of sentence, and other post-trial rights, investigators noted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.