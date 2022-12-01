Construction Worker Airlifted To Hospital After Cutting Leg Working On Roof Of Huntingtown Home

A construction worker who suffered a painful injury while on the job in Calvert County had to be airlifted to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, fire officials say.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, paramedics and a helicopter responded to a stretch of Ridge Road in Huntingtown, where there was a report of a construction worker who cut his leg with a saw.

Upon arrival, the pilot of the helicopter found the worker with a wound on the roof of a house under construction, according to a spokesperson from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

Paramedics were able to treat the worker at the scene and stabilized him until he could be rescued and loaded onto an industrial lift. He was then flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center for evaluation.

His condition was not immediately available late on Thursday afternoon.

