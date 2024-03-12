Neighbors Rallying Around Beloved Maryland Family Who Lost Everything In Fire While Out Of Town

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, first responders from multiple agencies were called to a two-alarm blaze that was reported at the home of the Sears family, who was physically fine, but came back to find all of their possessions, and vehicle, destroyed by the flames.

"There were no homeowner or fire department injuries to report," the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media on Monday. "We extend our condolences to the homeowners who lost everything.

"Please remember to check your smoke alarm batteries to ensure they are working correctly, and ensure you have someone checking on your home when you away on travel."

According to organizers of a fundraiser for the family - which has seen more than $20,000 donated in just two days following the fire - they were out of town at the time the fire broke out, though they are still working to deal with their unexpected new normal.

"The Sears family along with their puppy returned to what is left of their home Sunday afternoon and are now left with not only coping with their losses, but beginning the extensive process of what will eventually be rebuilding their home," a friend of the family said.

"Roy (also known to some as Kurt), Janet and their young kids, Lillie and James (Junior) are currently sorting things out and will be looking for a more permanent living situation in the coming days."

The family is familiar to the community, with the patriarch volunteering with the SCYA's Flag Football and Clinic Baseball programs, while the matriarch is known to "jump in to help out as Team Mom."

"It sounds cliche to say, but there's no denying that the Sears family is just one of those that leaves an impact wherever they go," organizers of the GoFundMe wrote. "They are truly the type of people that would give you the shirt off their back given the chance, and now is our time to show them the same generosity."

Those interested in donating to the Sears family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.