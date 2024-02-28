Medical Emergency Leads To Fatal Crash At Calvert County Intersection, Sheriff Says

Charles Michael Sullivan has been identified as the Huntingtown man who died after running through a stop sign and crashing into several trees shortly before noon on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 28, members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of Hunting Creek Road and Deep Landing Road in Huntingtown, where there were reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a Chevy Silverado.

Investigators say that the Sullivan was driving the truck approaching the intersection when he failed to slow at the stop sign, proceeded across Hunting Creek Road, left the roadway and came to rest after striking several trees in the area.

Sullivan was rushed by first responders to CalvertHealth, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is believed to have been caused by a medical-related issue. It remains under investigation by Master Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty at the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact him by calling (410) 535-2800 or emailing Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertycountymd.gov.

