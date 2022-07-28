Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
Lifestyle

Two Baby Ospreys Rescued After Home Destroyed When Tree Falls During Storm In Lusby

Zak Failla
Officials came to the aid of osprey that found themselves in trouble in Lusby.
Officials came to the aid of osprey that found themselves in trouble in Lusby. Photo Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources
A pair of osprey lost their home and got trapped near a fallen tree in one fell swoop as recent storms rolled through Maryland and left behind wreckage in some parts of the region.

An officer first class from the Maryland Department of Natural Resource Police Department was on patrol in Calvert County when she received a call about a report of birds in distress in Lusby amid the storms.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said that a tree containing two baby osprey fell due to a storm, destroying their nest, and leaving them trapped in a perilous position.

The officer was able to secure the two little birds, who could not fly away due to the heavy rain and inclement weather, and transported the precocious pair to a local wildlife clinic for additional care. 

