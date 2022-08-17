Contact Us
Calvert Daily Voice
Stirrup Trouble: Alert Issued For Horses Found Roaming Around Calvert County Neighborhood

Zak Failla
These horses were found in Calvert County. Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff
These horses were found in Calvert County. Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff

Police in Maryland aren't horsing around as they attempt to track down the owners of a group of horses who were found making the rounds in Calvert County.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and released photos of found horses who were located in the area of Fowler Road in Owings overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Investigators are now looking to reunite the missing horses with their family.

Anyone who has information regarding the equines or who knows their owners has been asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 535-2800 ext. 0. 

