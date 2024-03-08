Georgia Man Groomed, Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Calvert County Girl For Months: Sheriff

Marietta native Jonathan Santos, 24, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 10 years active, for sexually abusing a minor and raping a 12-year-old girl, authorities announced on Friday.

In April last year, officers from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office were tipped off about Santos, who allegedly groomed and sexually abused the girl.

Investigators say that the abuse began in 2020 and continued over a nine-month period, until the child, who "was scared, but finally had the courage to report the abuse."

Details about the sexual abuse were not provided by investigators.

When he is released, a judge also ordered that Santos serve five years of supervised probation, and he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

