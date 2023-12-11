Fire Tears Through Lusby Home, Killing Dog, Displacing Residents: Officials

Nearly four dozen firefighters from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department needed around an hour to control a blaze that broke out around 4:30 p.m. inside a home in the 1300 block of Gregg Drive.

According to the State Fire Marshal, someone inside the home found the fire in a bedroom on Saturday, Dec. 10, and was able to alert others in the residence so they could escape safely.

No injuries were reported after they evacuated, but one dog perished, investigators say.

Following the fire, the occupants are now displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire - which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage - is still under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the agency's Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6835.

