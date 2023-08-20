1 Dead In Chesapeake Bay Boat Crash

Multiple agencies including the Calvert County Sheriff responded to the scene after the 9:40 p.m. crash 2.25 miles off Breezy Point, the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department said.

A rescue boat brought the victims to land. CPR was performed on one of the victims, who was in cardiac arrest. That victim died after being taken to Capitol Regional Hospital. The condition of the other victim was not immediately available.

The St. Leonard VFD, Anne Arundel FD, Huntingtown VFD, Calvert County EMS, and Maryland DNR assisted.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, MDNR tells NBC Washington.

