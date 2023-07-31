Woman's Body Found With Fatal Traumatic Injuries In Baltimore: Police (Developing)

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 3900 block of Park Heights Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, where there was a reported aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old woman unresponsive who showed signs of blunt force trauma, investigators said. Responding paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the woman’s identity and exact cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the assault has been asked to contact the department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

