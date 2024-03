The blaze broke out at a home on the 3100 block of Shortway in Dundalk just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

A woman was pronounced dead, while a man remains critical. A dog was also killed in the blaze, officials added.

The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Further details were not immediately released.

