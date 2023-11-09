Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Windsor Mill Liquor Store

Officials say that a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Baltimore County at Dogwood Liquors in the 6900 block of Dogwood Road in Windsor Mill for Wednesday's drawing, though it remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 8 drawing were: 14-21-33-39-62 with a Powerball of 20.

In Maryland, there were more than 10,000 winning Powerball tickets sold with prizes ranging from $4 to the $50,000 winner. There were a dozen $50,000 winners sold nationwide, though no one hit the jackpot, which rose to approximately $220 million for Saturday's drawing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.