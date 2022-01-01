Contact Us
Start Of New Year Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern: Here's What To Expect

Joe Lombardi
The arrival of 2022 will soon be marked by a big change in the weather pattern as mild temperatures will gradually give way to sharply colder air.

It will be dreary with rain at times throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening accompanied by areas of fog on New Year's Day, Saturday, Jan. 1.

Unseasonable temperatures from the final days of 2021 will carry over into the start of the new year, with Saturday's high around 60. Temperatures will remain steady Saturday evening and overnight. 

Sunday, Jan. 2 will start off with a chance of morning and afternoon showers and skies will remain cloudy. The big change will then begin Sunday evening as temps fall to a low of 30.

Monday, Jan. 3 will be mostly sunny and cold, with a slight chance of snow and temps in the high 30s. It will stay clear overnight, with the low temperature in the 20s. Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be sunny with a high in of 40.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

