Violent Armed Robbery Caught On Camera In West Baltimore (Video)

It occurred near the 300 block of Robert Street around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, Baltimore Police said.

The man can be seen on video crossing the street as the suspects approach him, beat and rob him before running away.

One is seen picking up a wooden plank from the street and using it during the attack.

The suspects are believed to be males in their late teens or early 20s.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and felony charges.

