Violent Armed Robbery Caught On Camera In West Baltimore (Video)

A man crossing the street in West Baltimore was violently beaten and robbed by an armed group of five, according to police attempting to identify the suspects.

The assault on Robert Street in Baltimore.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Western District Detectives need your help identifying multiple suspects related to an armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 29, 2024.

Valerie Musson
It occurred near the 300 block of Robert Street around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, Baltimore Police said.

The man can be seen on video crossing the street as the suspects approach him, beat and rob him before running away.

One is seen picking up a wooden plank from the street and using it during the attack.

The suspects are believed to be males in their late teens or early 20s.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and felony charges.

Click here to view the full video clip.

