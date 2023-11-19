Video Shows Israeli Army Officer's Emotional Reunion With His Children In Pikesville

The Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School teacher returned home to Pikesville after six weeks of serving in the IDF.

Shefler, who was born in Israeli, has been living in Pikesville with his wife, Shani, and their children, and was called up to fight following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

His emotional reunion with his children and subsequent celebration with the Beth Tfiloh community was captured on video.

"Abba!" Shefler's children yell as they run toward him on Nov. 16.

Shefler has been working as a teacher at Beth Tfiloh. After reuniting with his own children, Beth Tfiloh students were flanked around the school with Israeli flags, hugging him and welcoming him back into the halls.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.