Victim In Critical Condition Following Latest Daytime Shooting In Baltimore: Police

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 to the intersection of Reistertown Road and Northern Parkway after receiving a call from an area business about a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival to the 6500 block of Reistertown Road, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to both his upper and lower body. He was rushed to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.

The man's identity was not immediately available as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

An investigation into the shooting has been launched by members of the Baltimore Police Department's Northwest District Shooting detectives.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the latest shooting in Baltimore has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

