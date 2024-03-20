Partly Cloudy and Windy 63°

'Vast Amount' Of Dangerous Drugs Seized During Bust In Baltimore, Police Say

A lengthy investigation into reported drug dealings in Baltimore led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man and a massive seizure, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
On Wednesday, the Baltimore Police Department announced that a suspected drug trafficker in the city has been taken into custody, and assorted drugs and cash were recovered by detectives.

Police say that on Thursday, March 7, Baltimore City and Baltimore County Narcotics Taskforce members executed a search and seizure warrant in the 1000 block of Middle River Road, where they found "a vast amount of controlled dangerous substances, US currency, and a money counter." 

No information about the man or possible charges has been released by the department.

Detectives are now working with the Baltimore City State Attorney's Office and Baltimore County Police as they continue to investigate.

