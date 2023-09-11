Two Baltimore Schools Closed Due To Power Outages; Activities Cancelled

On Monday, the Riderwood Elementary School on Landrake Road in Towson and Westchester Elementary School on Old Frederick Road in Baltimore were forced to shutter their doors to students.

In addition to classes being called off, there will be no after school or evening activities at either building on Monday, Sept. 11.

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday morning as usual, though no official announcement has been made.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.