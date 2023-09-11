Mostly Cloudy 81°

Two Baltimore Schools Closed Due To Power Outages; Activities Cancelled

A pair of schools were forced to close on Monday in Baltimore due to power outages. 

On Monday, the Riderwood Elementary School on Landrake Road in Towson and Westchester Elementary School on Old Frederick Road in Baltimore were forced to shutter their doors to students.

In addition to classes being called off, there will be no after school or evening activities at either building on Monday, Sept. 11. 

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday morning as usual, though no official announcement has been made.

