Two-Alarm Townhome Fire Leaves Several Displaced, Firefighters Injured In Middle River

An early morning fire left several people scrambling and at least two firefighters injured in Baltimore County.

The fire in Baltimore County. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Zak Failla
Shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, crews were called to the 9800 block of Decantur Road in Middle River that broke out in an area townhouse. 

A second alarm was called on Saturday morning, though crews had the fire reportedly under control at 6:37 a.m., according to officials.

Three people - including two firefighters - were sent to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Nine adults and five children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said the cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation on Saturday morning.

