Two-Alarm Townhome Fire Leaves Several Displaced, Firefighters Injured In Middle River

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, crews were called to the 9800 block of Decantur Road in Middle River that broke out in an area townhouse.

A second alarm was called on Saturday morning, though crews had the fire reportedly under control at 6:37 a.m., according to officials.

Three people - including two firefighters - were sent to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Nine adults and five children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said the cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation on Saturday morning.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Check Daily Voice for updates when new information is released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.