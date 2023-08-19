Trooper Happens To Witness Crash That Kills 28-Year-Old Woodlawn Woman On I-70

Mya Alisha Hall was behind the wheel of a white Honda SUV when she struck a guardrail at a ramp on Interstate 70 East to Interstate 695 East around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, State Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The trooper was in the area working a separate, unrelated crash. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

