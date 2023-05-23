Toddler Hospitalized With Critical Injuries After Balcony Fall In Baltimore: Police

Homicide detectives have launched an investigation after a 1-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an incident late in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 23, in the 5100 block of Goodnow Road.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a child who suffered traumatic injuries after falling from a third-story balcony, a spokesperson for the department said.

The child was listed in critical condition on Tuesday night. The incident is now being investigated by homicide detectives due to the state of his injuries.

No additional details were initially released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

