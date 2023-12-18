Toddler Dies After Being Brought To Baltimore Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Police

On Sunday night, 2-year-old Charlee Gamble was brought to an area hospital to be treated for a reported gunshot wound she suffered in the 6100 block of Park Heights Avenue, police say.

The child was driven to a local hospital, where she was treated, but ultimately died from the injuries.

It is now under investigation by homicide detectives with the Baltimore Police Department.

"The circumstances that led to the victim’s death due to the gunshot wound are currently under investigation," according to police officials. "This remains an open and very active investigation and more details will be made available as they’re confirmed."

