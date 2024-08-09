Thousands In Maryland Without Power While Storms Roll Through Region

A total of 704 active outages were reported by Baltimore Gas and Electric as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, which were impacting 14,526 of the company's 1,332,781 customers.

Outages, by county:

Baltimore: 6,046;

Harford: 2,405;

Baltimore City: 1,992;

Anne Arundel: 1,170;

Carroll: 1,212;

Howard: 610;

Montgomery: 203;

Prince George's: 60;

Calvert: 6.

According to BGE, crews are working around the clock and 80 percent of customers impacted by the storm are expected to have power restored before midnight, with "the vast majority of customers" restored by 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

A Tornado Watch was also issued early on Friday morning. Flood Warnings have also been issued for parts of the region.

