Mostly Cloudy 69°

SHARE

These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Baltimore County, Report Says

The grades are in and these Baltimore County high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Classroom
Classroom Photo Credit: Canva/Chinnapong
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Baltimore County” report:

  • No. 1 - Eastern Tech High School
  • No. 2 - Dulaney High School
  • No. 3 - Western School of Technology and Environmental Science
  • No. 4 - George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology
  • No. 5 - Hereford High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+ except GWC and Hereford High School, which earned As. Eastern's lowest grades were Bs in both administration and clubs and activities.

Hereford scored lowest with a C+ in diversity and administration.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE