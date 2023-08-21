These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Baltimore County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Baltimore County” report:

No. 1 - Eastern Tech High School

No. 2 - Dulaney High School

No. 3 - Western School of Technology and Environmental Science

No. 4 - George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology

No. 5 - Hereford High School

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+ except GWC and Hereford High School, which earned As. Eastern's lowest grades were Bs in both administration and clubs and activities.

Hereford scored lowest with a C+ in diversity and administration.

