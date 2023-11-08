Teen To Be Tried As Adult For Attempted Murder Of 47-Year-Old Man In Baltimore: Police

At around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 4300 block of Belair Road, where there was a reported shooting with one person suffering from a gunshot wound that left him with minor injuries.

On Wednesday morning, department officials announced that investigators found that the 15-year-old was involved in an altercation, and when the older man attempted to intervene, the teen took out a gun and fired, hitting him in the ankle.

The 47-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and treated, and the teenage suspect was arrested and charged as an adult for attempted first-degree murder.

No information about his next court appearance has been released.

