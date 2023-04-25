Teen Struck In Triple Shooting Dies From Gunshot Wound In Baltimore

Police say that a 17-year-old victim has died after being struck in the head by a shooter on Sunday, April 16 in an incident that left two other teens with injuries.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. on April 16, officers were called to the 200 block of Colvin Street to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, offices found one victim inside a potentially stolen vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, and died from his injuries, authorities announced on Tuesday, April 25.

While officers were investigating that shooting, officials say that two other victims - ages 15 and 18 - walked into an an area hospital. The former had been shot in the buttocks, while the latter suffered from a gunshot wound to his check and was initially listed in serious condition.

