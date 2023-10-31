Tatted Up Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Woman Months After Baltimore Shooting: Police

Investigators from the Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday that 37-year-old city resident Darryl Davis has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a June shooting.

Before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, a 41-year-old woman walked into an area hospital with a graze wound to her upper arm after she was shot in the area of the 1900 block of Windsor Avenue near Payson Street, police say.

Davis was ultimately identified as a possible shooting suspect, and he was arrested over the weekend and charged at Central Booking Intake with attempted first-degree murder.

No information about his next court date has been announced.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.