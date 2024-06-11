Taiwai Fleming has been charged with attempted murder in connection to an April stabbing that left his victim with serious injuries, police say.

According to a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department, Thursday, on April 22, Fleming got into an verbal altercation with the man near Rash Field, which then turned physical when he repeatedly stabbed him.

The man suffered reported serious injuries, but survived. On Tuesday, the department announced that Fleming was arrested in the 1600 block of North Chester Street without incident and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

No details about his next court appearance have been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.