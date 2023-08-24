Sweltering Heat, Thunderstorms Heading Toward DMV Region

The National Weather Service is warning that there is a risk of isolated thunderstorms on Friday, Aug. 25 that could bring damaging wind gusts and possible hail to parts of the region.

According to forecasters, "while confidence in timing and coverage of the storm is low, there is increased potential that some storms will become severe."

Possible rain could bring some welcome relief to the DMV, which is expected to see heat index values that could make it feel above 100 degrees on Friday, specifically in Washington, DC and northern Virginia.

A Coastal Flood Advisory was also issued in parts of the area between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

AccuWeather reported that there could be some sun early with "a couple of drenching thunderstorms; humid and warmer (weather); damaging winds (which) can accompany heavy downpours."

Temperatures are expected to stay high through the weekend before the heat wave breaks and cooler temperatures prevail beginning on Sunday night into Monday morning.

