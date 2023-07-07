SWAT Team Captures Teen Suspect In Baltimore Mass Shooting

The 17-year-old boy was captured by a SWAT team and homicide unit, following the execution of a search warrant on Friday, July 7, Baltimore police announced.

Those killed in the 12:30 a.m. incident Sunday, July 2 include Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, officials said. Three victims remained hospitalized and were listed in fair condition following the Sunday, July 2 shooting on the 800 block of Gretna Court.

The teen was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment, and handgun in vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, a reward of up to $28,000 remains for any information leading to an arrest and charges.

Nine people were rushed to hospitals from the scene and another 20 got there either via private vehicle or on foot following one of Charm City’s largest mass shootings ever. Three of the injured were in critical condition, authorities said.

Witnesses reported hearing 20 to 30 shots at what has been an annual cookout in the densely packed area of two-story brick housing blocks, amid Fourth of July weekend celebrations nationwide.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting a “reckless, cowardly act” that he said “permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be made via the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.