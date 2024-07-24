Suspected Gunman In Deadly Triple Baltimore Shooting Wanted By Police

Dominic Pressley, 37, is wanted in connection to a triple fatal shooting on Saturday, July 20 in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway.

Officers were called shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning to investigate multiple reports of shots fired, and upon arrival they found a 30-year-old man, 31-year-old man, and 27-year-old woman all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 30-year-old man later died from his injuries, according to police.

No details about the victims have been released by the department.

The investigation into the triple shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Pressley or his whereabouts has been asked to contact homicide detectives by calling (410) 396-2100.

