Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Months After Summertime Shooting In Baltimore: Police

Desmond Lark, 33, is accused of shooting the victim during a dispute near the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lark, of Baltimore, was taken into custody near the 4200 block of Pimlico Road on Thursday, Feb. 8 and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

