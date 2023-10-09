Suspect Arrested After Hitting Officer With Car While Fleeing In Baltimore: Police

City resident Willie Millings, 25, has been charged with multiple counts of assault after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night when police were investigating reports of an armed man.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, officers responded to the 1200 block of East North Avenue, where there were calls about a suspicious man in the area who was possibly holding a weapon.

Police say that Millings then got into a car and first responders were able to track him to the 1900 block of Aisquith Street, when they attempted to stop the vehicle, though he had no intention of going down quietly.

Rather than submit to their orders, Millings instead drove into an officer with the vehicle, at which point he fired his weapon, though he missed his target.

Millings then fled and attempted to run, but was quickly apprehended. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Millings is being held without bond at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility after being charged with two counts of assault on a police officer.

