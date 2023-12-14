Sudden Death Of Cockeysville Dad Trevor Jantzen, 27, Prompts Outpouring Of Support

Trevor died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 12, leaving behind his young daughter, Alessi, according to his obituary.

More than $1,800 had been raised as of Thursday, Dec. 14 on a GoFundMe started for Baby Alessi, by Trevor's friend from middle school, Frank Wu.

"The entire world obviously gravitated to his positivity and authenticity," Wu writes in detailing how he became close with Trevor, someone he considered a brother.

"Unfortunately, we received the devastating news that Trevor passed away early Tuesday morning. Our hearts sunk to our stomach and Trevor leaves behind a young daughter, Alessi, along with family and friends that will miss him for an entire lifetime."

Trevor's obituary says "above all, he loved spending time with his baby girl, who meant the world to him.

"Trevor may have had some struggles, but lived life to the fullest. He would do anything for his friends and loved everyone unconditionally. Trevor never met a stranger and he would brighten every room with his contagious smile."

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Center in Timonium. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. Interment will be private.

Click here to donate to Baby Alessi and here for Trevor Jantzen's complete obituary.

