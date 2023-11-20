A Few Clouds 39°

Students Return To Class After Bomb Threat At Owings Mills High School: Police

Students have returned to class after a bomb threat forced an evacuation of Owings Mills High School on Monday morning.

Owings Mills High School

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Wallstreethotrod
Zak Failla
Members of the Baltimore Police Department were called to the school at around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, when a threat was reported inside the building, officials say. 

Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution to allow police to investigate, and the "all clear" was issued shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday. 

The threat was proven to be unfounded and students were safely returned to class. 

