Storms Heading To DMV Could Bring Tornado, Flooding To Region: National Weather Service

There is a "severe weather outlook" in parts of the area - largely in the northwest parts of Maryland - as winds topping 60mph are expected to roll through, possibly bringing down trees or power lines on Thursday, July 13.

A brief, isolated tornado is also possible along and west of I-81, according to the National Weather Service, as well as hail measuring upwards of one inch in diameter.

Flash flooding is also possible in parts of the region.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible from late afternoon into tonight," weather officials said. "Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat; however, large hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out."

Until the storms arrive, it will continue to feel like it is 100 degrees throughout the area amid the ongoing heatwave before things start to cool down overnight and temperatures return to the low to mid-80s on Friday.

