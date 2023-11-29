Stolen Dirt Bikes, ATVs, Guns Seized During Major Police Bust In East Baltimore (Video)

Last week, a multi-agency operation led by the Baltimore Police Department led to the seizure of more than a dozen noisy dirt bikes, ATVs, weapons and ammo, resulting in the arrest of a 44-year-old city man, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Kevin Lenard Bridgeforth was arrested by police at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 after police executed a search and seizure warrant at a property in the 1600 block of North Luzerne Avenue that was all captured on video (see above).

During the operation, 17 vehicles, multiple guns, ammunition, and other items were seized by investigators. Cases of alcohol and construction equipment was also found in Bridgeforth's dwelling, and two dogs were rescued from the property, which was condemned.

Police say that the seizures came after the department received tips from the community and began surveilling the North Luzerne Avenue home, leading them to the stolen items.

Bridgeforth was arrested without incident and hit with a host of charges that include:

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle;

Theft and several other violations.

Officials noted that he had previously been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, robbery, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, handgun violations, and other offenses.

He's being held without bail.

Photos from the operation posted online by the department can be found here.

To date, there have now been 186 illegal dirt bikes seized by police in Baltimore this year, according to the department. The latest operation comes on the heels of a similar bust that led to the recovery of 15 dirt bikes and ATVs.

