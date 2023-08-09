Stolen Car Crashes Into Undercover Police Cruiser In Baltimore County

Dundalk officers were working an undercover car theft detail regarding two stolen Hyundais overnight when the suspects smashed into an unmarked cruiser, according to police.

One teenager was arrested by members of the Baltimore County Police Department, though others were reportedly involved.

Charges are pending. The stolen vehicles were recovered but suffered extensive damage.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.