Stolen Car Crashes Into Undercover Police Cruiser In Baltimore County

A teenager is in custody in connection to a stolen vehicle that crashed into an undercover police vehicle in Baltimore County, officials said.

The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Zak Failla
Dundalk officers were working an undercover car theft detail regarding two stolen Hyundais overnight when the suspects smashed into an unmarked cruiser, according to police.

One teenager was arrested by members of the Baltimore County Police Department, though others were reportedly involved. 

Charges are pending. The stolen vehicles were recovered but suffered extensive damage.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

