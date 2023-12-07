Stabbing Suspect Who Went For Head Shot Charged With Attempted Murder In Baltimore: Police

City resident Alvin Cureton has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after an altercation rapidly escalated and he allegedly stabbed a man who suffered serious injuries.

The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 in the 1200 block of North Montford Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to investigate a reported aggravated assault involving a cutting, and upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head.

He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries and survived, officials say.

It is alleged that Cureton was involved in an argument with his victim before the stabbing, and he was later identified as a suspect and arrested this week.

He was charged with the attempted murder and additional charges in connection to the cutting. No information about his next court appearance was released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.