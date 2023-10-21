Stabbing Suspect In Custody Days After Murder Of 63-Year-Old Man In Essex, Police Say

Gregory Hare, 55, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after turning himself in to police on Friday night following an incident on Monday, Oct. 16.

Original story - Police ID 63-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Essex

At around 10 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the unit block of Eastern Boulevard in Essex, where there was a reported assault that had just occurred in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found Yeager suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital by first responders, where he later died from his injuries.

No motive for the stabbing has been released by the Baltimore County Police Department.

A memorial for Yeager has been arranged at the Essex Park and Ride for Tuesday, Oct. 24 to raise money for a charity supporting the homeless community, which is still mourning his death.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.