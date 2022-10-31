Baltimore Ravens Make Pre-Trade Deadline Blockbuster With Pickup Of All-Pro LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens made a big splash on the eve of the NFL trade deadline, picking up an All-Pro linebacker to shore up their defense.

Poll Who Do You Think Won The Roquan Smith Trade? Baltimore Ravens Chicago Bears Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Do You Think Won The Roquan Smith Trade? Baltimore Ravens 0%

Chicago Bears 0% Back to Vote

Roquan Smith, 25, is taking his talents from Chicago to Baltimore after the Bears agreed to trade their defensive captain over to the Ravens in exchange for a pair of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and linebacker AJ Klein.

The rebuilding bears will now have an additional second-round and fifth-round pick in the draft, while the streaking Ravens have a two-time All-Pro selection to team with Patrick Queen and Justin Houston in the second level of the defense.

Smith has started every game for the Bears, amassing 83 total tackles, 2 ½ sacks, two interceptions, and three pass breakups. It will now be up to the Ravens to sign the star linebacker to a new deal when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and plans to cash in.

A former top 10 draft pick, Smith had previously expressed his desire to remain with the Bears for his entire career, though they couldn’t come to an agreement on a new deal, leading to his trade to Baltimore.

He was previously critical of Chicago’s new front office, which is being led by first-year GM Ryan Poles.

“Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn't value me here," Smith wrote in a statement over the summer. "They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it'. The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it."

During his career, Smith has played in 61 games, compiling 348 tackles in five seasons, with 14 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble, and one touchdown that he scored earlier this season.

The Bears now have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including eight between the first and fifth rounds to start developing a supporting cast around Quarterback Justin Fields.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.