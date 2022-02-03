Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Man Wanted For Raping GF's Unconscious Friend Surrenders: Police
Baltimore HS Football Star, Penn State Recruit Dies Trying To Beat Train: Report

Cecilia Levine
Lamar Patterson
Lamar Patterson Photo Credit: Lamar Patterson

A standout football player from Baltimore with an offer to play for Penn State was killed on his way to school when his car was hit by a train Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to multiple news reports.

Lamar Patterson, 18, was running late for school at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore when he tried to "beat a train" through an intersection in Linthicum around 9 a.m., the Orlando Sentinel says citing sources close to the family.

The junior wide receiver's Honda Accord failed to stop for the lowering railroad gates and red flashing traffic signals, the outlet says.

A Kissimmee, Florida native, Patterson moved to the area to play for St. Frances Academy and was the 8th overall prospect in Maryland. He had more than 20 Division I offers and recently visited Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Patterson followed both visits with photo albums of himself wearing the schools' football gear.

Condolences poured in on the comments section of his latest Instagram post.

