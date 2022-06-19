Arbutus Baseball Player Jonah Baney Dies In Crash, Hearts Shatter

Hearts shattered across Baltimore County as hundreds of people mourned the sudden death of Jonah Baney, who died in a car crash, those who knew him said.

Baney, 19, lived in Arbutus and graduated from Lansdowne High School in 2020. He was playing baseball for Community College of Baltimore County and had plans to play for Salisbury University next year, according to his obituary.

He dreamed of going into law enforcement and moving to Texas. He died on June 14.

Condolences poured in on social media.

Baney is survived by his parents, Bonnie and Anthony Baney; brothers Josh and Jacob; girlfriend Kira and countless more grandparents, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held at the Ambrose Funeral Home in Arbutus on Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24 from 3 to 5p .m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

