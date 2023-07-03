'Sorry I Couldn't Save You': GF Of Drowned Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Pens Heartbreaking Tribute

That was just one heartbreaking line among many in a Facebook tribute posted by Madison Carter, who was dating former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett, when he drowned last week in Florida.

"Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others," Carter wrote days after the 35-year-old athlete drowned in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Multiple times, I heard you say 'there are so many good people in this world,' and that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good."

First responders were called to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin, FL, at 2:12 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, where Mallett had gone under and was not breathing when he was pulled out, the sheriff's office said.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Mallett was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

"Words cannot convey how badly I miss you. I hope you know how loved you are. By myself, your amazing family, your friends, your teammates, your students, and countless others," Carter writes.

"I don’t know how I’ll ever get past this. But I’m so honored to love you and be loved by you. You changed my life, and I’m forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough. I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can’t wait to see you again."

An Arkansas native, Mallett played played college football for the Michigan Wolverines and Arkansas Razorbacks, before he was drafted to the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2014 and signed with the Baltimore Ravens the following year.

Arkansas' White Hall School District, where Mallett previously worked as a coach, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 27.

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett," the post reads. "Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

