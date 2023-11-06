Mostly Cloudy 53°

Shooting Suspect Arrested For Murder Days After Shooting In Southern Baltimore, Police Say

More than a week after the fatal shooting in Southern Baltimore left 39-year-old David Rodriguez Ramirez dead, police say that a suspect has been apprehended.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
City resident Gerson Arita Diaz, 24, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an investigation into the death of Rodriguez Ramirez on Friday, Oct. 27, authorities announced.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road, where they found the 39-year-old suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

On Monday, Nov. 6, the department announced that Arita Diaz was arrested and charged in connection to the murder. No motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.

Police have not released information about Arita Diaz's next court appearance.

