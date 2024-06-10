The Baltimore County Police Department issued an alert on Monday afternoon as they seek the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for a fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman earlier this year.

Amir Johnson, 24, is wanted in connection to the midday assault of Shakeia Allen earlier this year in Parkville.

Police say that at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday April 21, officers responded to the unit block of Whitelaw Place to investigate a homicide involving Johnson and Allen, who was found dead at the scene.

Investigators described the murder as a "targeted incident," and video of the incident circulated on social media.

On Monday, the agency released a photo of Johnson as they continue to search for him weeks after the fatal shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson or his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 887-3943.

